Texans to face Panthers and East Texans in preseason opener - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Texans to face Panthers and East Texans in preseason opener

Dealing with an injury, Ross might not play in the Panthers preseason game. Dealing with an injury, Ross might not play in the Panthers preseason game.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

As for the Texans, they will play their preseason opener Wednesday night at Carolina. Defensive end J.J. Watt will suit up and play after missing all of 2016. Tom savage is getting the start at quarterback, but rookie Deshaun Watson will likely see a lot of time as well.

Don't forget this, two East Texans play for the Panthers. Already a key player on special teams, former John Tyler Lion Teddy Williams is hoping  to earn more snaps at defensive back. Meanwhile, fellow JT product and rookie Fred Ross needs to make a splash in his debut.

The undrafted wide receiver has had a solid training camp, but missed the last four days of practice with an undisclosed injury. We'll see if Ross suits up, but head coach Ron Rivera likes what he's seen out of the record breaking wideout from Mississippi State.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford injures ankle at camp

    Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford injures ankle at camp

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-08-09 01:54:00 GMT
    Dallas defensive end Tyrone Crawford badly turned his right ankle when he closed in on running back Ezekiel Elliott during practice at training camp, and there was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.More >>
    Dallas defensive end Tyrone Crawford badly turned his right ankle when he closed in on running back Ezekiel Elliott during practice at training camp, and there was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.More >>

  • Red Zone Rundown: Chapel Hill Bulldogs prep their bite for 2017 season

    Red Zone Rundown: Chapel Hill Bulldogs prep their bite for 2017 season

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-08-09 00:46:19 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff

    "It feels good man, we've been putting in the work since summertime. I'm just ready to put the pads on a play football," said Adrian Berry, Bulldog linebacker.  Competing in the "District of Doom" for the second consecutive year, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs are looking to make 2017 their comeback season.  

    More >>

    "It feels good man, we've been putting in the work since summertime. I'm just ready to put the pads on a play football," said Adrian Berry, Bulldog linebacker.  Competing in the "District of Doom" for the second consecutive year, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs are looking to make 2017 their comeback season.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly