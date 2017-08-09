Texans to face Panthers and East Texans in preseason opener

"It feels good man, we've been putting in the work since summertime. I'm just ready to put the pads on a play football," said Adrian Berry, Bulldog linebacker. Competing in the "District of Doom" for the second consecutive year, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs are looking to make 2017 their comeback season.More >>
As for the Texans, they will play their preseason opener Wednesday night at Carolina. Defensive end J.J. Watt will suit up and play after missing all of 2016. Tom savage is getting the start at quarterback, but rookie Deshaun Watson will likely see a lot of time as well. Don't forget this, two East Texans play for the Panthers.
At the collegiate level, Texas held its first scrimmage of fall camp over the weekend. With so much talent from the region playing in the Big 12, it is easy to point out the offensive playmakers. But a pair of defensive backs on the Longhorns roster will show up plenty on Saturday's. In fact Gilmer's Kris Boyd and Nacogdoches product Josh Thompson, who is just a freshman, have already been showing out during preseason practices.
