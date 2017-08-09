Texans to face Panthers and East Texans in preseason opener

As for the Texans, they will play their preseason opener Wednesday night at Carolina. Defensive end J.J. Watt will suit up and play after missing all of 2016. Tom savage is getting the start at quarterback, but rookie Deshaun Watson will likely see a lot of time as well.



Don't forget this, two East Texans play for the Panthers. Already a key player on special teams, former John Tyler Lion Teddy Williams is hoping to earn more snaps at defensive back. Meanwhile, fellow JT product and rookie Fred Ross needs to make a splash in his debut.



The undrafted wide receiver has had a solid training camp, but missed the last four days of practice with an undisclosed injury. We'll see if Ross suits up, but head coach Ron Rivera likes what he's seen out of the record breaking wideout from Mississippi State.



