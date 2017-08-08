Pair of defensive backs from East Texas continue to make plays in Longhorns fall camp

At the collegiate level, Texas held its first scrimmage of fall camp over the weekend. With so much talent from the region playing in the Big 12, it is easy to point out the offensive playmakers.



But a pair of defensive backs on the Longhorns roster will show up plenty on Saturday's. In fact Gilmer's Kris Boyd and Nacogdoches product Josh Thompson,

who is just a freshman, have already been showing out during preseason practices.



Thompson will play a lot in 2017, and Boyd just might be the horns best defensive back.



