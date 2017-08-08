Smith County drafts $100 million plan for road construction

Smith County commissioners and county services are working on a six-year master plan for roads and bridges.More >>
An East Texas teenager is helping put her town on the map.More >>
Lonnie Petty, Assistant Public Works Director for the city of Arp, was the first to notice something wrong with the city’s drinking water.More >>
Kilgore College Police are looking for a man they say burglarized several vehicles on campus. Police say that on Wednesday, the vehicles were broken into on or near campus.More >>
At the victim’s request, the Lufkin Police Department has released the surveillance video of a brutal aggravated robbery at a convenience store on Aug. 5 in which a man beat another man unconscious and stole $35 from him.More >>
