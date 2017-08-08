Smith Co. drafts $100 mil. plan for road construction

Smith county commissioners and county services are working on a six-year master plan for roads and bridges.

Today, a first draft of the master plan proposal was presented during commissioner’s court.



The plan is designed to identify specific road and bridge infrastructure improvements, set out a time line for making those improvements, and identify funding sources for such improvements.



The estimate for the six-year master plan draft proposed, totals a little more than $100 million.

