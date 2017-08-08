Tyler police on scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville near Stewart Funeral Home

Tyler police are on the scene of a major traffic crash on Old Jacksonville Highway.



The wreck is at 7525 Old Jacksonville, near Stewart Funeral Home. There are four to five vehicles involved in the collision. Several ambulances are on scene, as well as Tyler police. Traffic is down to one lane around the scene of the wreck, police say.



Drivers are asked by police to avoid the area at this time.



This story will continue to update.



