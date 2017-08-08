Jacksonville police to start bike patrol following increase in burglaries

The Boy Scouts are holding a memorial service for one of their members who died from injuries received in a sailboating accident, according to the scoutmaster from Troop 113.More >>
The traces of asbestos in the city of Arp's drinking water is above the Environmental Protection Agency's maximum contaminant level, according to a letter sent out to residents last week.
Visitation and funeral arrangements have been made for the three Boy Scouts who were killed in a tragic boating accident this past weekend at Lake O' the Pines.
A card skimmer was located at a store in Tyler on Tuesday afternoon.
A rise in summer burglaries inspired one East Texas police department to add to their patrol units.
