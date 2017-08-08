That could be your neighbor's fine art on display

Give yourself some time to check out this art. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

East Texans love their art, and some great examples are on display the Longview Museum of Fine Art in Downtown Longview.

Some of the art is by Texans, but the majority are paintings by world renowned artists. Longview Museum of Fine Art’s Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek had permission to raid people’s homes for the good stuff.

“There’s modern art, there’s portraitures, there’s landscapes; it’s been such a fun show to curate,” Jehorek said.

This is the third time the museum has displayed what East Texas collects, which is the name of the exhibit, but the last time was a decade ago.

“You kind of get to know who has art and who collects art,” Jehorek stated.

And so it was time to do it again. She took a grand tour and:

“Then it became a choice for the exhibits committee to kind of narrow it down, which was really hard, because there were so many good pieces. And you’ll notice there’s a lot of art hanging here, so it’s almost like when you go for a good meal and you put too much on your plate,” she smiled.

She said it was a challenge to arrange the pieces so there was a flow to it.

“I’m really proud of it. I had a lot of help putting this together,” Jehorek revealed.

There are two life-sized portraits by Michael Shane Neal, who has a portrait of Arthur Vandenberg hanging at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. But wait, there’s more!

“There’s Toulouse Lautrec, Hannes Beckman, Frederick Tubb, Peter Max, Mary Cassatt, and this is an etching from Cezanne,” Jehorek pointed out.

That’s the heavy-hitter wall, but Jehorek had plenty to choose from, so there is plenty to take in.

“There are some very important artists in this show that you don’t get to see every day,” Jehorek said.

“You could spend some time in here,” I offered.

“Yes, and pretty much everyone says that: Gosh, I’m going to have to come back,” she agreed.

“Do you ever; driving down the street in a neighborhood look at a house and go, 'I wonder what they have?” I asked Jehorek.

“You know, I’m going to start doing that now, I wonder what kind of art lies behind those walls?” she replied.

Right now you can get a glimpse of just that, without an invitation.

