Funeral arrangements made for Boy Scouts killed in boating accident

Visitation and funeral arrangements have been made for the three Boy Scouts who were killed in a tragic boating accident this past weekend at Lake O' the Pines.

Visitation for Heath Faucheux, 17, will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Longview. Reserved time for family only is Friday from 4-6 p.m. Visitors and friends are encouraged to come pay their respects from 6-9 p.m on Friday.

Faucheux's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Visitation for Thomas Larry, 11, will be held Saturday from 7-9 p.m. Larry's funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's in Longview.

Earlier this morning, arrangements were announced for Will Brannon, 17. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Hallsville. A private burial will follow.

