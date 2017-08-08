Funeral arrangements made for Boy Scouts killed in boating accident

Visitation and funeral arrangements have been made for the three Boy Scouts who were killed in a tragic boating accident this past weekend at Lake O' the Pines.More >>
Visitation and funeral arrangements have been made for the three Boy Scouts who were killed in a tragic boating accident this past weekend at Lake O' the Pines.More >>
Good news for animal lovers! Dog Days of Summer have begun at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People.More >>
Good news for animal lovers! Dog Days of Summer have begun at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People.More >>
Smith County Commissioners approved the sale of the former Carlton Hotel during Tuesday’s meeting.More >>
Smith County Commissioners approved the sale of the former Carlton Hotel during Tuesday’s meeting.More >>
A 44-year-old Texarkana man has pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and use of a firearm.More >>
A 44-year-old Texarkana man has pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and use of a firearm.More >>
A card skimmer was located at a store in Tyler on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A card skimmer was located at a store in Tyler on Tuesday afternoon.More >>