Adoption fee waived as Dog Days of Summer begins at Pets Fur People

Good news for animal lovers! Dog Days of Summer have begun at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People.

The Dog Days of Summer dogs are ready to go home and Pets Fur People is making it even easier.

From now through October 1, the adoption fee of $150 will be waived for qualified adopters in an effort to find them a forever home.

Pets Fur People said the animals are fully vetted, in excellent health with all of their immunizations up to date. They have been microchipped and spayed or neutered. When these dogs are adopted they will go home with a collar, a leash, and a bed.

"We hope people will come out and meet these Dog Days of Summer dogs. They will be forever friends," said Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People. "Of course, if people are not in a position right now, we ask for donations to help support these dogs and their friends at the shelter who are also waiting for homes."

To adopt, families must follow the adoption procedures at Pets Fur People and qualify.

For more information check their website www.petsfurpeople.org, their Facebook page or call 903 597-2472.

