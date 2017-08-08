East Texas man found guilty of Texarkana bank robbery

From the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas – A 44-year-old Texarkana man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Dixon Kelley, III, pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and use of a firearm during a violent crime today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven.

According to information presented in court, on Apr. 5, 2017, Kelley entered the Bank of the Ozarks on Richmond Road in Texarkana, Texas, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the tellers and demanded cash. Kelley left the bank with the cash before fleeing in his vehicle. Law enforcement authorities were to locate Kelley, but when they attempted to stop him, he fled in the vehicle before eventually getting it stuck in a field. Kelley exited the vehicle and fired upon the officers before attempting to flee on foot. He was arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury.

Under federal statutes, Kelley faces up to 25 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Texarkana, Texas Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross.

RELATED: Man accused of robbing bank, firing at TX officer's vehicle