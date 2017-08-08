Tyler police confirm card skimmer located at convenience store - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler police confirm card skimmer located at convenience store

A card skimmer was located at a convenience store in Tyler Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tyler Police, the skimmer was located at East Commerce Street and Loop 323.

No arrests have been made at this time. 

The investigation, into the electronic devices that have been found across East Texas, continues.

