The East Texas Collects Exhibit - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

The East Texas Collects Exhibit

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

The East Texas Collects exhibit is a collection of paintings owned by East Texas residents.

The Longview Museum of Fine Art is displaying about thirty pieces of art normally hanging in East Texans homes. They're on display until September 23. 

Click here to see photos.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly