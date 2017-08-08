Commissioners approve sale of historic Tyler hotel

Smith County Commissioners approved the sale of the former Carlton Hotel during Tuesday’s meeting.

Communications Spokesperson Casey Murphy said developer Tai Ly is buying the building for $537,000.

In January, Smith County approved hiring a real estate broker to market the sale of the old Carlton Hotel building in downtown Tyler.

The Carlton Hotel was built in the 1950s and was in operation for more than a decade.

In photos from the Smith County Historical Society's archives, you can see the old marquee and roof top pool.

The Carlton Hotel, located at South Broadway and Elm Street, also housed the county offices before moving in 2013.

