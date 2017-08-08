Commissioners approve sale of historic Tyler hotel

Smith County Commissioners approved the sale of the former Carlton Hotel during Tuesday’s meeting.More >>
Weather has briefly stalled an investigation into the weekend boating incident that killed three Boy Scouts on Lake O’ the Pines, according to Game Warden Captain Quint Balkcom.More >>
A visitation will be held tonight for a former Smith County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, who passed away last Friday.More >>
The Boy Scouts are holding a memorial service for one of their members who died from injuries received in a sailboating accident, according to the scoutmaster from Troop 113.More >>
