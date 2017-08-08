Visitation held for former Smith County chief deputy

A visitation will be held tonight for a former Smith County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, who passed away last Friday.
According to an obituary on the Stewart Family Funeral home website, "Chief" Johnny Beddingfield passed away Aug. 4 in his Whitehouse home.
Beddingfield, 74, began his career in Smith County in 1967 with Tyler Police Department, according to the obituary. Making his way up, he took a break from law enforcement in the 70s and worked as a truck driver for Southland Distribution Center for nine years. In the early 80s, Beddingfield returned to Smith County until his retirement in 2001.
A visitation is scheduled for Aug. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stewart Funeral Home on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Lanes Chapel Methodist Church on Old Jacksonville Highway.
