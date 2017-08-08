Florida police investigating death of ETX woman, possible homicide

Key West Police Detectives are looking into suspicious circumstances involving the death of an East Texas woman.

Candice Cooper, 38, of Gilmer, was pulled from the water on Smather's Beach, on Friday, by her companion Billy Baker.

Baker reported to police that he was out swimming a distance from her when he noticed her floating and unresponsive in the water.

Baker brought her to shore, called 911 and began CPR.

Cooper was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Preliminary findings indicate her death might be a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.