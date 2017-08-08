Injury wreck slows traffic on Old Henderson Hwy and Loop 323 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Injury wreck slows traffic on Old Henderson Hwy and Loop 323

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A two vehicle wreck is slowing traffic at a busy Tyler intersection Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Old Henderson Highway at SE Loop 323, according to witnesses at the scene.

At least two people are injured. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

Traffic is backed up around the intersection as of 8:22 a.m.

KLTV will have more information as it becomes available.

