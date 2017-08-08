Funeral services set for Boy Scout killed in boating accident

Funeral services have been set for one of the Boy Scouts killed in a boating accident Saturday.

Visitation for 17-year-old William "Will" Brannon is scheduled for Wednesday at Downs Funeral Home in Hallsville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hallsville. A private burial will follow.

William was one of three Boy Scouts who died in a boating accident on Lake O’ The Pines Saturday afternoon.

According to a Texas Game Warden, the three boys were electrocuted when their catamaran sailboat hit a power line.

