Motorcycle wreck slows traffic on 110 Van Hwy at FM 849

Motorcycle wreck slows traffic on 110 Van Hwy at FM 849

By Kerri Compton, Digital Content Producer, Traffic Anchor
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

First responders are working the scene of a motorcycle wreck north of Tyler.

According to authorities, just after 7 a.m., a one vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle was reported on 110 Van Highway at Farm-to-Market Road 849 in the Mount Sylvan area in Smith County.

At least one person is reported to be injured. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Traffic is slow going through the area. 

KLTV will have more information as it becomes available.

