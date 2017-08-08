Tuesday's Weather: Another cloudy, rainy day. Scattered showers possible off and on through the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Some patchy fog this morning and a few areas of developing showers and thunderstorms, especially in far southern areas of Deep East Texas. Expect cloudy skies today with the chance for scattered showers off and on through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will once again stay well below average in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 70s. Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with overcast skies through much of the day. Temperatures Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Thursday and Friday look partly to mostly cloudy with chances for afternoon showers to pop up each day. Temperatures will be warming back into the lower to mid 90s for the end of the work week. The weekend looks much the same with increasing rain chances Saturday into Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days and the possibility of a few areas of heavy rainfall, especially by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures this weekend will reach the lower to mid 90s.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.