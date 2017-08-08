Tyler Police investigate multiple shootings, one man injured

From Tyler Police Department: On 08/08/2017 at approximately 12:43am, officers with the Tyler Police Department were dispatched to East Texas Medical Center, 1000 S. Beckham in reference to a male that had been shot.More >>
Friday morning's scheduled competition flight for the 40th annual Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview has been canceled due to wind concerns.More >>
A 13-year-old is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting early Thursday in Tyler.More >>
The nine and under Bullard All Stars have returned from the Dixie League World Series in Jackson Parish, Louisiana as champions. Going a perfect 6-0 in the tournament, we want to say congratulations to these young athletes!More >>
A 5-year-old girl has been missing since March from Rusk, police have confirmed.More >>
Lufkin is trying to become the first team from East Texas to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. After an epic come from behind win in the second round, Texas East got off to a hot start..More >>
"I like being the underdogs. I like proving people wrong, it's one of my favorite things to do. They can keep saying things and we'll just do what we do," said Cameron Sorenson, senior receiver.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
