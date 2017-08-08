Tyler Police investigate multiple shootings, one man injured

One injured following shooting in Tyler

From Tyler Police Department:

On 08/08/2017 at approximately 12:43am, officers with the Tyler Police Department were dispatched to East Texas Medical Center, 1000 S. Beckham in reference to a male that had been shot.

Upon arrival, police were informed that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of Trezevant.

There were several people in the house at the time of the shooting, but only one person was injured.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his face and right hand.

His name is being withheld at this time, but he is in stable condition.

Witnesses advised that they did not see any suspects, and had no information to provide Detectives.

As police were investigating the Trezevant incident, a second shooting occurred at 2:15am in the 1400 block of W. Vance.

Multiple rounds were fired, but no one was injured at this location.

The occupants of this residence were asleep at the time of the shooting and were unable to provide any suspect description.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on air and online for the latest updates.