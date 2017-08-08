9 and under Bullard All Stars return home as champions

The nine and under Bullard All Stars have returned from the Dixie League World Series in Jackson Parish, Louisiana as champions.



Going a perfect 6-0 in the tournament, we want to say congratulations to these young athletes! The first of hopefully many championships. Lufkin is one win from advancing to the Little League World Series. West Rusk meanwhile is still alive in the Dixie Youth "O Zone" World Series.



