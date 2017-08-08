9 and under Bullard All Stars return home as champions

Lufkin is trying to become the first team from East Texas to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. After an epic come from behind win in the second round, Texas East got off to a hot start..More >>
"I like being the underdogs. I like proving people wrong, it's one of my favorite things to do. They can keep saying things and we'll just do what we do," said Cameron Sorenson, senior receiver.More >>
