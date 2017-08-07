Rusk PD says child reported missing in March still not located

A 5-year-old girl has been missing since March from Rusk, police have confirmed.



According to The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, Malahia Hawkins has not been seen by her father since March 24. She may be in the company of her mother, the organization says.



Malahia turned 5 on January 23. She was 3'8" tall when last seen and weighed 65 pounds.



If you believe you see Malahia, call Rusk Police Department at 903-683-2677.



