Lufkin All-Stars advance to Southwest Regional tournament title game

The Lufkin 12 and under All Stars are on a roll at the Southwest Regional tournament. Known as Texas East, the boys have won their first two games in Waco, and returned to the field Monday night with a chance to punch their ticket to Wednesday's championship game.



Lufkin is trying to become the first team from East Texas to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.



After an epic come from behind win in the second round, Texas East got off to a hot start against Louisiana. Already leading 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Chip Buchanan added to the lead with an RBI double down the right field line.

Up 2-0 in the third, with a man one Hunter Ditsworth smoked one to center field. The fan could wave to it because it was gone for a two-run shot. That made it 4 to nothing Lufkin Later in the third, Christian Mumphery hit a chopper through the middle for a two RBI single. Lufkin scored five runs in the third.



And as the saying goes, the rest is history. Texas East won 8-0, and advances to Wednesday's title game. With one more win, the team will head to the Little League World Series.



