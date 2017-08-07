Name: Alesha Ward

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 105

Crime: Hindering a Secured Creditor

Alesha Ward is charged with two counts of hindering a secured creditor.

We're not sure of the specifics of these charges, but typically, that charge means that you did not keep up with payments on something that you took out a loan to purchase, then, when you were asked to return that item, you either kept that from happening, or damaged it in some way.

She was last known to be working in Tyler. If you've seen her, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903 586-2546.