Child with gunshot wound released from hospital

The Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County has announced that Kim Campbell will speak at their November luncheon. Kim is married to Glen Campbell, who has been very open about his struggle with Alzheimer's Disease over the last several years.More >>
Gladewater Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a business Saturday night.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
A driver has been hospitalized after crashing into a building at a college campus in Longview. About 2:40 p.m., Longview Police Department officers were called to the Kilgore College-Longview campus at 300 block of North High Street in response to a crash. Police say the vehicle left High Street and crashed into a building. The driver, an unidentified man driving an Acura, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A search of the vehicle yielded prescripti...More >>
Officials are responding to a wreck on Broadway and Shiloh Road.More >>
