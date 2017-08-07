Child with gunshot wound released from hospital

A Longview boy who was shot in the arm has been released from the hospital.

Friday, in the 1200 block of Douglas Street in Longview, a seven year old was playing with other children when he was shot.

Police were told two men started shooting towards the house around 2 pm. Several people were in the yard and they ran in the house when the gunfire started.

Longview Police have little to go on and are asking for the public’s help. The boy was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the incident.