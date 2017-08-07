The search for a husband's painted rocks - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

The search for a husband's painted rocks

(Source: Robbin Clark on Facebook) (Source: Robbin Clark on Facebook)

Robbin Clark is hoping to find the rocks her late husband painted. 

Robbin's husband Murray was killed on his motorcycle in Whitehouse on August 4 when a car hit him on Hwy 110.

If you know where the rocks Murray painted are, you can send Robbin a message on Facebook at this link

