Kim Campbell, wife of country music legend Glen Campbell, to speak in Tyler

The Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County has announced that Kim Campbell will speak at their November luncheon. Kim is married to Glen Campbell, who has been very open about his struggle with Alzheimer's Disease over the last several years.



The announcement follows:

Kim Campbell, wife of the legendary Rhinestone Cowboy Artist Glen Campbell, is an impassioned speaker who has an intimate understanding of the complex challenges faced by people living with dementia and their families. Mrs. Campbell will be the keynote speaker at the sixth annual Butterfly Hope Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Willow Brook Country Club.

In 2011, Glen was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. From the early to the more advanced stages of Alzheimer’s, Kim Campbell has lived through it all with her husband and will share on an intimate level her personal journey. With their family’s support, Kim and Glen went public to courageously share Glen’s battle with the disease. They invited filmmakers James Keach and Trevor Albert to document Glen's Goodbye Tour, which produced the award-winning documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me. The documentary helped to break the stigma that accompanies Alzheimer’s and provides hope and comfort to families who are facing the same challenges. Kim remained by Glen’s side for all 151 shows, including his appearance at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

This year’s event will be kicked off with a screening of Glen Campbell Documentary I’ll Be Me on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the screening starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include two drink tickets and popcorn. Tickets can be purchased on the website www.alzalliance.org or at the office. The luncheon will include a VIP reception, keynote address, question and answer session, and individual photos with Mrs. Kim Campbell. All proceeds from the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County to support local programs and services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. Campbell to Tyler,” said Stephanie Taylor, executive director. “Dementia and caregiving impacts more and more families, and the first step is to overcome stigmas that still persist around the disease. Glen and Kim’s story and their family’s journey will resonate with so many in our community.”

Alzheimer’s disease is currently the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and it is estimated more than 4,000 people in Smith County are living with a form of dementia. Programs and services at the Alzheimer’s Alliance include free memory screenings, personal consultations and care management, educational seminars, professional training, caregiver support and resources, and brain health advocacy.

A limited number of individual tickets are available. Sponsorships are available. For more information about the screening or the luncheon, contact the Alzheimer’s Alliance at (903) 509-8323 or visit www.alzalliance.org.