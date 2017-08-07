Suspect struck victim in face, stole wallet, phone, gun and cash, fled the scene

Gladewater Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a business Saturday night.

The aggravated robbery took place in the 2000 block of East Broadway Avenue around 11:00 a.m.

The victim was reportedly struck in the face by the suspect. The man then stole the victim's wallet, cell phone, a handgun, and a small amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 years of age, 5'8- 5'10, 175-200 lbs, and wearing a white t-shirt. The suspect’s head was bald or shaved and numerous tattoos were reported on the suspect's arms.

The suspect reportedly got into a light gray or silver four door passenger car. A female, with purple hair, was observed inside the vehicle. A small child was possibly in the backseat. They fled the location, traveling West on U.S. Highway 80/ East Broadway Avenue towards Gladewater.

Gladewater police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect. If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective3 James Gillen at (903) 845-2166 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867). You can also submit anonymous tips directly to the Gladewater Police Department using Nixle.

