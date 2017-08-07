Easy lemon squares by Mama Steph

Lemon squares are a delicious old-fashioned treat, but some folks have never made them before. With this new recipe, Mama Steph simplifies the recipe so even the most novice baker can make them at home.



Easy Lemon Squares

For the crust:

1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup butter, melted (1/2 a stick)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup sugar



For the filling:

1 can fat free condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice (from 4-5 small or 2 large lemons)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 egg yolks, beaten



Method:



Preheat oven to 350. Grease a 9x9-inch square baking dish with butter or cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, combine all crust ingredients, and work with fingers to make it a crumbly, most mixture. If it seems very dry and won't stick together at all, melt another tablespoon butter and add to the mixture, working in well.

Press the crust mixture very firmly into the bottom and slightly up the sides of the baking dish. If you don't really press hard, it's likely to crumble when you serve it. Still tasty, but a bit messy.

Bake for about 12 minutes, until slightly golden and smelling fragrant. Cool completely before filling.



Make the filling:



In a mixing bowl, combine all the filling ingredients, whisking until completely blended and smooth. Pour into the cooled crust. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until center doesn't jiggle when the pan is shaken.



Cool, then chill in refrigerator for a couple of hours, at least, before attempting to cut.

Enjoy!



