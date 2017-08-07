Driver crashes into Kilgore College-Longview campus, transported to hospital

A driver has been hospitalized after crashing into a building at a college campus in Longview.

About 2:40 p.m., Longview Police Department officers were called to the Kilgore College-Longview campus at 300 block of North High Street in response to a crash. Police say the vehicle left High Street and crashed into a building.

The driver, an unidentified man driving an Acura, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A search of the vehicle yielded prescription drugs that were prescribed to the driver and a plastic bag with a leafy substance.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no passengers were in the vehicle.

