One person taken to hospital after wreck on Broadway

One person was taken to the hospital after being involved in a wreck on Broadway and Shiloh Road.

Officials tell KLTV that a man was heading southbound on Broadway. He attempted to make a left turn illegally from a far lane and struck another vehicle.

KLTV is told by officials that nobody was seriously injured.

The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution. KLTV is told he did not suffer any major injuries. The other person was treated at the scene and released.

Traffic is reportedly backed up. Police are working to clear the area. Please seek alternative routes if possible.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.