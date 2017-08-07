Police are no longer actively searching for Longview woman

Longview police say a woman has removed from the missing person list.

Zonitia Skinner, also known as Zoey, 21, was reported to be missing last week to the Gregg County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Shane McCarter, with the Longview Police Department, tells KLTV that Skinner has been removed from the missing person list. McCarter says Skinner did not meet the qualifications to be labeled as "missing." They are no longer actively searching for her.

