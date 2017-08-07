Trial date rescheduled for man who allegedly fatally shot another over car keys

The murder trial for an East Texas man who allegedly fatally shot another man at a Tyler motel has been rescheduled.

The trial for Jared Eugene Wilson was scheduled for Monday but has been moved to Oct 2, 2017.

The Smith County District Court accused Wilson in the fatal shooting of Tommy Wilson in July 2016.

Tyler police say Wilson allegedly shot the victim outside the Royal Inn and Suites in Tyler.

A witness told police that Wilson and the victim had been arguing over a set of car key when the shooting happened.

Wilson fled the scene after the shooting but was later arrested in Anderson County.

