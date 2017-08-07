Special ceremony planned for third Boy Scout who died from injuries after sailboat struck power line

An 11-year-old boy has died from injuries received in a sailboating accident. The child, who was attending a scouting event, was one of three scouts who died from injuries received in the crash.

Sources identified the boys as Will Brannon, 17, Heath Faucheux, 16, and Thomas Larry, 11. Will and Heath died Saturday afternoon at Alley Creek, located on the Lake O' The Pines Marina. Eleven-year-old Thomas died Monday at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.

According to a Texas Game Warden, the three boys were electrocuted when their catamaran sailboat hit a power line.

According to a post on a regional scouting website, a special ceremony is planned for Thomas, who is an organ donor. His organs are scheduled to be donated at 11 a.m. Tuesday and a flag will be flown in memory of him.

"There will be a special recognition at that time at the LSU Shreveport Medical Center, 1501 Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA.



At the beginning of the organ donation process, a flag will be raised and continually flown during his procedure. After the donation concludes, the flag will be lowered and given to the Larry family.



We are asking for as many boys in uniform that would like to attend this special recognition to please be at the hospital at 11 a.m. Continue to pray for all families involved in this unbelievable tragedy," Dewayne Stephens wrote in the post.



A Boy Scouts official says the organization is providing grief counseling.

"This was a freak accident, so no changes to our procedure. We are giving the families our support as a scouting family and providing grief counseling to leaders, scouts, and families, " said Daniel Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of the Boy Scouts of America East Texas Council.

The group was part of Troop 620 of the Hallsville Boy Scouts Troop.

A preliminary investigation by game wardens indicates that the vessel the boys were sailing collided with an overhead transmission power line. According to the game warden's office, it was an officially sanctioned scouting event. When officials arrived on scene they found the vessel on fire with the sails up.

Wardens discovered Will and Heath in the water a short distance away. Both victims suffered severe bodily injuries. Thomas was located in a boat nearby where bystanders were providing CPR. He was life-flighted to a hospital in Shreveport.

The accident is still being investigated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's statewide boating accident reconstruction and mapping team.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative released a statement on the incident, saying they are working determine what led to the incident.

"We are aware of an accident that occurred on Saturday that involved a number of our local Boy Scouts. Our heartfelt prayers go out for all of the Scouts, their families, and for the community.

We are working to determine what happened, and we are gathering facts as they become available. We are cooperating in the investigation and will assist in the process as it goes forward.

As a community together, we continue to pray and stand by to assist as needed. Thank you."

-Statement by Rob Walker, General Manager, Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative

Related: 2 Boy Scouts killed, 1 injured after sail boat hits power line at Lake O' The Pines Marina

Related: Game Wardens release new information on fatal boating accident that killed 2 Boy Scouts

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.