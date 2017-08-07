11-year-old shocked in boating accident still in critical condition

An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.

Quint Balkcom, with Texas Parks and Wildlife, tells KLTV they are not releasing the boy's name at this time or the names of the two boys that were killed Saturday.

The group was part of Troupe 620 of the Hallsville Boy Scouts Troupe.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Wardens responded to Alley Creek, located on the Lake O' The Pines Marina after three boys were electrocuted when their catamaran sailboat hit a power line.

A preliminary investigation by game wardens indicates that the vessel the boys were sailing collided with an overhead transmission power line. According to the game warden's office, it was an officially sanctioned scouting event, but something went terribly wrong when they got near the power lines.

When officials arrived on scene they found the vessel on fire with the sails up.

Wardens discovered an 18-year-old male on board and a 16-year-old in the water a short distance away. Both victims dead with severe bodily injuries.

The 11-year-old boy was located in a boat nearby where bystanders were providing CPR. He was life flighted to a hospital in Shreveport where he remains in critical condition.

The accident is still being investigated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's statewide boating accident reconstruction and mapping team.

