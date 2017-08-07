11-year-old shocked in boating accident still in critical condition

An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
A group of juveniles who stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart is now in custody.More >>
A group of juveniles who stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart is now in custody.More >>
Two men have been arrested after they allegedly pulled a gun during a dispute with a group of males.More >>
Two men have been arrested after they allegedly pulled a gun during a dispute with a group of males.More >>
Wrecks and heavy rain are slowing traffic on Highway 271 north of Tyler Monday morning.More >>
Wrecks and heavy rain are slowing traffic on Highway 271 north of Tyler Monday morning.More >>
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.More >>
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.More >>