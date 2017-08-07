Marshall PD identify suspects in Walmart theft

A group of juveniles who stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart has now been identified.

According to Marshall PD, on July 21 at approximately 2 a.m., three black males and two black females entered Walmart located on 1701 North East and Boulevard in Marshall.

Police said they filled their shopping carts with over $2,000 worth of merchandise and then left the store through an emergency exit where they loaded the merchandise into a gold or tan GMC Yukon with unknown license plates.

Marshall Police released a statement saying the group has been identified. Due to their ages, police will not be releasing their names to the public.

