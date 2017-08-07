Brothers arrested for allegedly pulling gun during dispute

Two brothers have been arrested after they allegedly pulled a gun during a dispute.

Andres Gomez, 20, of Baytown, and Raul Gomez, 21, of Tyler, were arrested on August 4 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Tyler Police, there was a dispute between the two and a group of males in the 700 block of E. Queen Street around 11:16 p.m.

Police say both Andres and Raul displayed a gun to the group and threatened the others during the dispute.

No one was hurt.

Andres and Raul were booked into the Smith County Jail Saturday on $50,000 bond each. They posted bond and were released the same day.

