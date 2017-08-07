TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks, heavy rain slowing Hwy 271 north of Loop 323

Wrecks and heavy rain are slowing traffic on Highway 271 north of Tyler Monday morning.

Emergency crews are on the scene of two separate wrecks on the northbound side of Highway 271 between N. Loop 323 and Highway 155 N.

Both wrecks are involving vehicles that ran off road and are in the ditch.

Traffic is down to one lane and heavy rain is adding to the delays.

Emergency agencies are reporting several wrecks and slide-offs around East Texas with the heavy rain and ponding on roads.

Motorists should slow down and use caution as they travel the rain-slick roads.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.