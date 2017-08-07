Monday's Weather: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Flash flood watch in effect through 7pm. Highs in the mid 80s

Good Monday morning, East Texas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing along and north of I-20 this morning. Expect lightning and gusty winds, but mainly the threat for heavy rainfall. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 7PM FOR SOME EAST TEXAS COUNTIES. Shower and thunderstorm development will continue through the morning, gradually pushing south into Deep East Texas by this afternoon. A few isolated showers could redevelop this afternoon in northern areas, but most of the rainfall will be in the first half of the day. Cloudy skies along with the rain will keep temperatures in the mid 80s today. Overnight, most of the rain clears out, but clouds stick around with another likely chance for showers and thunderstorms developing tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with that chance for rain, off and on through the day. Temperatures tomorrow will once again stay in the mid 80s thanks to the clouds and rain. Chances for rain will continue through the rest of the week, but will be slightly lower than today and tomorrow. Expect a few scattered showers both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures gradually warming back into the lower 90s by the end of the work week. The weekend looks partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers each day and temperatures at or near normal in the lower to mid 90s.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.