Child hospitalized after near-drowning at Tyler apartment pool

East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.More >>
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.More >>
A three-year-old was taken to a Tyler hospital after being rescued from the bottom of an apartment complex pool.More >>
A three-year-old was taken to a Tyler hospital after being rescued from the bottom of an apartment complex pool.More >>
East Texans gathered to memorialize two Boy Scouts who died in an electrical accident on Lake O' the Pines.More >>
East Texans gathered to memorialize two Boy Scouts who died in an electrical accident on Lake O' the Pines.More >>
On the baseball diamond, the Lufkin 12 and under All Stars, also known as Texas East are certainly giving East Texas something to cheer about. Trying to become the first team from the region to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania the comeback kids put on a show Saturday night.More >>
On the baseball diamond, the Lufkin 12 and under All Stars, also known as Texas East are certainly giving East Texas something to cheer about. Trying to become the first team from the region to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania the comeback kids put on a show Saturday night.More >>
For over 35 minutes Saturday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a trip down memory lane and talked about his journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame During his enshrinement speech, Jones touched on a variety of topics including making sure everyone in attendance knew how much he appreciated former head coach Jimmy Johnson. But Jones also took time to recognize now retired quarterback Tony Romo.More >>
For over 35 minutes Saturday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a trip down memory lane and talked about his journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame During his enshrinement speech, Jones touched on a variety of topics including making sure everyone in attendance knew how much he appreciated former head coach Jimmy Johnson. But Jones also took time to recognize now retired quarterback Tony Romo.More >>