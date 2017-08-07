Child hospitalized after near-drowning at Tyler apartment pool

A three-year-old was taken to a Tyler hospital after being rescued from the bottom of an apartment complex pool.

Around 7:42 p.m. Sunday, Tyler police and fire departments responded to a report of an unresponsive child at The Residences Apartments at 2323 Frankston Highway. The girl slipped out of an inflatable water float and sank to the bottom of the pool, according to Tyler Police spokesman Don Martin.



A former military medic was at pool at the time and cleared the child's airway and started CPR, a news release stated. The child was breathing again when first responders arrived.



The toddler was transported by ambulance to ETMC for further evaluation.

An update on the girl's condition was not immediately available.

