Comeback Kids: Lufkin ready for third round game

After falling behind 7-0 on a tough start, the Lufkin All Stars battled back in what may be one day called the best Little League game ever. The team battled back in the 4th to tie it at 7. The game would go to extra innings tied at 8. McAllister scored 2 in the top of the 7th. Lufkin tied the game with a home rub by Chandler Spencer. McAllister would later walk Connor Ross to load the bases. Lufkin would win when a passed ball allowed Malcolm Deason to score from Third. The g...More >>
After falling behind 7-0 on a tough start, the Lufkin All Stars battled back in what may be one day called the best Little League game ever. The team battled back in the 4th to tie it at 7. The game would go to extra innings tied at 8. McAllister scored 2 in the top of the 7th. Lufkin tied the game with a home rub by Chandler Spencer. McAllister would later walk Connor Ross to load the bases. Lufkin would win when a passed ball allowed Malcolm Deason to score from Third. The g...More >>
The SFA Lumberjacks can soon add another East Texas Wide Receiver to their list of incoming students.More >>
The SFA Lumberjacks can soon add another East Texas Wide Receiver to their list of incoming students.More >>
On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams signed K.D. Cannon to their active roster. The Mount Pleasant native and former Baylor standout will join the team on their sixth day of training camp.More >>
On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams signed K.D. Cannon to their active roster. The Mount Pleasant native and former Baylor standout will join the team on their sixth day of training camp.More >>