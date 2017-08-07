Comeback Kids: Lufkin ready for third round game

On the baseball diamond, the Lufkin 12 and under All Stars, also known as Texas East are certainly giving East Texas something to cheer about.



Trying to become the first team from the region to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania the comeback kids put on a show Saturday night.



In their second game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco, trailing 7 to 1 after three innings, Lufkin erupted for seven runs in the fourth and then capped off the incredible comeback with a two-run home run by Chandler Spencer in the bottom of the seventh



The team though wasn't done. To end the frame and the game, Texas East won 11 to 10 in walk-off fashion thanks to a passed ball. Now 2-0 in the tournament, Lufkin returns to the field Monday night to face Louisiana.



