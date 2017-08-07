Camp Coverage: Jones recognizes Romo; Prescott has plenty of wea - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Camp Coverage: Jones recognizes Romo; Prescott has plenty of weapons to work with

OXNARD, CA (KLTV) -

For over 35 minutes Saturday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a trip down memory lane and talked about his journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame During his enshrinement speech, Jones touched on a variety of topics including making sure everyone in attendance knew how much he appreciated former
head coach Jimmy Johnson.

But Jones also took time to recognize now retired quarterback Tony Romo. Undrafted out of college, Romo spent 14 years with the Cowboys and
finished as the franchise leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and game winning drives.

Jones said his biggest regret is not getting to a Super Bowl with Romo on the roster, and had this to say about the four-time Pro Bowler.

During his career in Dallas, when he stayed healthy, Romo had over 520 attempts five  times and was asked to carry a lot of the load offensively. The 2014 season with Romo behind center however is very similar to how 2016 unfolded with Dak Prescott leading the way.

The Cowboys relied heavily on a potent running game and needed the quarterback to do a lot of damage on play action passes. Point is, Prescott has plenty of weapons to work with including star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

With only one ball, keeping the likes of Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, and Cole Beasley happy can be a challenge, but the good news is all of the guys are un-selfish for the most part.

