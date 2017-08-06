Candlelight vigil memorializes two killed Boy Scouts, third still in hospital

A candle flickers out with the wind on Sunday night. (Source: KLTV)

A large group of people gathered at the Hallsville City Park's amphitheater on Sunday night to memorialize two Boy Scouts who died in a boating accident Saturday. (Source: KLTV)

A chance of rain did not turn into showers on Sunday night. (Source: KLTV)

A Cub Scout in their Class A uniform stands with a lit candle on Sunday night. (Source: KLTV)

East Texans gathered Sunday night to memorialize two Boy Scouts who died in an electrical accident on Lake O' the Pines.

The Scouts were on a Catamaran Saturday afternoon when their boat came into contact with an overhead power line. Two of the Scouts died and one remains in a Louisiana hospital.

"We feel the loss of these kids," Candlelight vigil organizer Brandon Sheffield said. "More than anything, we feel for the families."

Sheffield and much of the Hallsville community came together Sunday night and lit candles. Boy Scouts from other troops attended the event, showing support.

"They were class A kids," Troop 201 adviser Doug Wiley said. "They were top notch kids."

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is investigating the accident. They have not released the names of the scouts yet, but say the two killed were aged 18 and 16. The hospitalized scout is 11 years old. They were on a camping trip with their troop, Troop 620.

"It's a huge loss for Scouting," Wiley said. "The news traveled through the Scouting community quickly."

Candles lit the amphitheater of the Hallsville City Park past sundown. Attendees sang a round of Amazing Grace, and the 40 percent chance of rain did not wash the event out.

"It's devastating now and it's going to be devastating in the future to have had this accident happen," Wiley said.

