East Texas city mourns

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on one East Texas city's effort to deal with the deaths of 2 boy scouts. Doug Murray was there tonight as folks gathered in Hallsville to try to make sense of what happened and support one another for what's to come.
Joan Hallmark has a new Proud of East Texas report for you. At 10, she's introducing you to the newest country music talent to come out of Lindale.
Meteorologist Jessica Faith will have a new forecast for you. In fact, she's in the First Alert Weather Center right now working on it. See it at 10.
A vandalized and damaged monument at an East Texas veterans park has been replaced.More >>
Two teenagers were wounded and a third person is undergoing surgery after a Sunday morning shooting.More >>
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.More >>
A man died after striking a culvert, causing his vehicle to roll over in Wood County.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide involving family members.More >>
