Vigil set for Hallsville Boy Scouts killed, hurt in boating accident

A vigil is set for 8:30 Sunday at the Hallsville City Park. (Source: Google)

The accident occured on the Lake O' the Pines. (Source: KLTV)

A vigil is set for two East Texas Boy Scouts who lost their lives in a boating accident Saturday, and a third who was flown to a Louisiana hospital.

According to the event organizer, the vigil will take place at the Hallsville City Park on North Central Street at 8:30 Sunday night. Candles will be provided.

Read More: 2 Boy Scouts killed, 1 injured after sail boat hits power line at Lake O' The Pines Marina

On Sunday, Texas Parks and Wildlife says the three Boy Scouts involved were ages 11, 16 and 17. They were part of Boy Scout Troop 620, and they were all wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the accident.

"It was tragic scene," Game Warden Quint Balkcom said.

At this time, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is not releasing the names of the Boy Scouts yet. The incident is being investigated by the TPWD's statewide boating accident reconstruction and mapping team.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.