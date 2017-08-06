DPS identifies man killed in Wood County roll over

A man died after striking a culvert, causing his vehicle to roll over in Wood County.

According to DPS, on August 4 troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on FM-312 in Wood County, 2.5 miles south of the city of Winnsboro.

Preliminary crash investigation shows that a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by Timothy Huggins, 48 of Quitman, was traveling north on FM-312 at an unsafe speed.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and traveled into the east ditch, striking a culvert causing the vehicle to become airborne and roll over.

Huggins was unrestrained in the vehicle and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Cindy Weems, his body was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.