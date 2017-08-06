Marion County Sheriff's Office: Man charged with murder after mother's body found in the woods

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide involving family members.

On Friday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., police received a call that initially reported a missing person. A family member reported that Tonya Roxanne Kilgore, 46, who lived off FM 728 about 3 miles northeast of Jefferson, had been taken to the hospital by her son, Zachary Levi McDaniel, 24, for treatment of a medical condition.

The sheriff’s office and family members checked all area medical facilities and could not find any record of the victim seeking treatment. The responding deputy discovered a large amount of blood inside Kilgore’s residence and notified investigators.

The initial investigation showed evidence that was not consistent with a medical condition. At approximately 7:30 a.m., the body of Kilgore was discovered inside an abandoned camper trailer in the woods just north of the residence.

According to officials, the victim had severe apparent blunt force trauma injuries to the head. McDaniel was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

He is currently in the Marion County Jail under a one million dollar bond.

The victim lived in a mobile home on the property where the crime occurred off of FM 728.

Officials said it is unclear whether the suspect lived in the residence with her and her husband, or in a rented RV nearby. Other family members stated that the mother and son had disagreed recently over him wanting to move his girlfriend in with them.

Kilgore's body is being sent to Dallas for an autopsy. The Texas Rangers are assisting in this investigation.

