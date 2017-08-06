2 teenagers wounded, driver undergoing surgery after Smith County shooting

Two teenagers were wounded and a third person is undergoing surgery after a Sunday morning shooting.More >>
Two teenagers were wounded and a third person is undergoing surgery after a Sunday morning shooting.More >>
DPS has identified the person killed Saturday afternoon on Toll 49, north of Highway 64 West.More >>
DPS has identified the person killed Saturday afternoon on Toll 49, north of Highway 64 West.More >>
One person was killed and several others, including a toddler, were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Toll 49 Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was killed and several others, including a toddler, were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Toll 49 Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were found shot. Deputies say it happened near the intersection of Highway 31 East and County Road 246.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were found shot. Deputies say it happened near the intersection of Highway 31 East and County Road 246.More >>
Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sail boat hit a power line Saturday afternoon.More >>
Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sail boat hit a power line Saturday afternoon.More >>