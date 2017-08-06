2 teenagers wounded, driver undergoing surgery after Smith County shooting

Two teenagers were wounded and a third person is undergoing surgery after a Sunday morning shooting.

From the Smith County Sheriff's Office:

On August 6, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Smith County Sheriffs Office Patrol received a call that three individuals had been shot near the intersection of Highway 31 East and County Road 246 South.

Upon arrival, they found three victims who stated an unknown person shot them and drove off. The victims were transported to ETMC. Smith County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were dispatched to the scene.

There was one individual, a 16-year-old, still at the scene who was not injured. That victim was interviewed and he was later picked up by a family member. The scene was processed and documented. The victims were subsequently interviewed at the hospital.

Two passengers are 16 years of age and the driver is a 20-year-old. They all relayed that they were going to Kilgore to a party when they got a flat tire and pulled off the highway.

An SUV drove passed them, possibly a gray Jeep Cherokee, and stopped. The 20-year-old victim had been waving the vehicle down for help and was walking towards the vehicle when the passenger got out and started shooting at them.

The driver was hit in the right leg. The other two victims turned to run as the shooting started, both being struck in the lower right leg. Spent shell casings and an unspent bullet were recovered at the scene.

The driver was taken to surgery just after being interviewed. The driver was undergoing surgery early this morning. The others had what appears to be "through and through" wounds and were being released.

The victim's vehicle was towed for processing.

