DPS identifies person killed in Toll 49 wreck, child seriously injured

DPS has identified the person killed Saturday afternoon on Toll 49, north of Highway 64 West.

From the Department of Public Safety:

At 1:20 p.m., troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on Toll 49, five miles south of the city of Lindale.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2010 Ford Mustang was driven by Zachery Jester, 20 of Klondike was traveling northbound on Toll 49 when he traveled over the center stripe and struck a 2015 Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound.

Jester was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as Eric Wallace, 32 of Winnsboro. Wallace was transported to ETMC-Tyler along with his passengers, Andrea Wallace, 25, and Andrew Wallace, 5, who was later flown to Children's Medical Center in Dallas in serious condition.

Another passenger, Daniel Wallace, 2, was taken via air from the crash scene to Children's Medical Center in Dallas. His condition is unknown at this time.

