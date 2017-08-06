Smith County Sheriff's Office investigating after three found shot

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were found shot.

Deputies say it happened near the intersection of Highway 31 East and County Road 246.

Deputies say they received the call around 2:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found three male gunshot victims who were also being tended to by EMS personnel. They say all of the victims had been riding in one car.

Officials say all three victims were taken to a Tyler Hospital. Deputies say they have been told that some of the victims are juveniles.

Details on the circumstances are limited, but we have been told the victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say there was one witness, but what they have told deputies is not being released at this time.

It is also unclear who the suspect, or suspects are in the shooting, but deputies say crime scene investigators will be working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV.COM for more updates.

